Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.21

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 4865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Get Safehold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,323,780 shares of company stock worth $196,750,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.