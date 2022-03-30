Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.57

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.57 and last traded at $91.21, with a volume of 42344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

