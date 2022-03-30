Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Safran has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Safran (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.