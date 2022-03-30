Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $265.89 million and a PE ratio of -77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,147,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

