Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 76,326 shares.The stock last traded at $25.66 and had previously closed at $25.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

