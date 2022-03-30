Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.17. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 57,425 shares traded.
STSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.