Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.17. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 57,425 shares traded.

STSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

