Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Savaria stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.82. 2,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.85. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$16.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

