SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading Up 2.8%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84.
About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBM Offshore (SBFFY)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.