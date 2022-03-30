SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading Up 2.8%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84.

About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

