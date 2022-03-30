Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56.

