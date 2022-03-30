Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 322,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,333. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31.

