Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Sells $376,135.96 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SAIC traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. 19,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,660. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

