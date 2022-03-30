Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. 19,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

