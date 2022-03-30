SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

