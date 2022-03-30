Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.007.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.39. 664,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

