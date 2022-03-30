Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.007.
Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.39. 664,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87.
About Secure Energy Services (Get Rating)
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.
