Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Semtech by 24.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Semtech by 19.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Semtech by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 3,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

