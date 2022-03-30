Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,373. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Semtech by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

