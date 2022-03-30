Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,039.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,039 ($39.81) and last traded at GBX 3,035 ($39.76), with a volume of 158999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,971 ($38.92).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,873.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,828.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion and a PE ratio of -104.70.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.72) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,393.54).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

