SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS SGLFF traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

