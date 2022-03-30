SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $121,315.69

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $121,315.69 and $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,299.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.04 or 0.07186285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.00812322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00104518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012782 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00467564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.36 or 0.00419379 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

