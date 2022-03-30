Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

BRW stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319.50 ($4.19). 158,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.98. The company has a market capitalization of £970.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,504.11). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

