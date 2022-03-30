Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Declines By 29.1%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (ACTD)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.