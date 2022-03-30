Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Declines By 29.1%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $14,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,274,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 618,979 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 1,208,824 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 2.6% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $8,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

