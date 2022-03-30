Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Increases By 34.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arko by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arko by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Arko’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
About Arko (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
