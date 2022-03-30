Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Increases By 34.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Arko alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arko by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arko by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,920. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Arko’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.