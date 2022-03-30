Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Decreases By 40.1%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 3,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.
Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
