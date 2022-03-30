Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Decreases By 40.1%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 3,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

