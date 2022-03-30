Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Increases By 100.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASM International from €440.00 ($483.52) to €350.00 ($384.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASMIY opened at $380.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a 12 month low of $273.01 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.93 and a 200 day moving average of $395.08.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. Analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.