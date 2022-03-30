Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declines By 43.7%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 109,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $17.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.