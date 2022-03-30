Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Drops By 44.3%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CET stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,728. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

