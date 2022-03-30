Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Declines By 46.3%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 541,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CNSP stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.68.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

