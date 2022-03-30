Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Rises By 51.0%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 741.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $$22.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.72.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0661 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
