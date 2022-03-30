Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Decreases By 32.4%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $$16.00 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Electric Power Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

