Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Increases By 59.1%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

EOSE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,671,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.