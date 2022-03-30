Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Increases By 92.0%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Femasys has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FEMY shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.