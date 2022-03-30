Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Grows By 88.6%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 203,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 189,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAM opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.