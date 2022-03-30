Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Drops By 44.7%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $51.56.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.