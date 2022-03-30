Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Drops By 44.7%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $51.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.
