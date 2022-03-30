Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Drops By 26.7%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

NASDAQ:SDH opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Global Internet of People has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.