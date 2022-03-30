Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 50.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLUC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,365. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

About Glucose Health (Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.