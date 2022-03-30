Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Rises By 76.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. 1,265,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,300. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.