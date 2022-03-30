Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Declines By 28.0%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 332,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 428,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.