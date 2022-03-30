Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Drops By 45.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

