Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Drops By 42.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 24,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

