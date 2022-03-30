Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Drops By 28.7%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

