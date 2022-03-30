Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Grows By 54.5%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 18,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.