Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases By 43.6%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

NRIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

