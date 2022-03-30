Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Expands By 48.3%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

NYSE:JRI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 98,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,957. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.