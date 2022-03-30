Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declines By 41.1%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 17,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 114,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,015. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jonestrading cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,135,000 after buying an additional 1,489,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 836.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 474,832 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

