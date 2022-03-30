Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Rises By 62.9%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
OTCMKTS PXGYF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,013. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
About PAX Global Technology
