Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Decreases By 23.7%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

RCS opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.