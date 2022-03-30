Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declines By 27.4%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 133,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

