Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expands By 51.8%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.