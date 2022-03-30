Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Increases By 35.6%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

RSSS stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

