Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Grows By 86.6%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 196,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of SLRC opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SLR Investment (Get Rating)
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
