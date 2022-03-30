Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Grows By 86.6%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 196,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

